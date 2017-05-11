Dillon County Council Called Meeting Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL ​​

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

CALLED MEETING

MAY 12, 2017

9:00 a.m.

1.​ Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3.​ Approval of Agenda

4. ​New Business

​A. Bids For A/C For The Economic Development Building

B. Presentation – DHEC

5.​ Old Business

A. Discussion of Knuckle Boom Truck

​

6.​ Ordinances

A. Second Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina, And A Company Or Companies Known To The County At This Time As Project Vanilla With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

7.​ Resolution

A. A Resolution Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of An Inducement Agreement And Millage Rate Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina and Project Vanilla, Whereby, Under Certain Conditions, Dillon County Will Execute A Fee In Lieu Of Tax And Special Source Credit Agreement With Respect To A Project In The County Whereby The Project Would Be Subject To Payment Of Certain Fees In Lieu Of Taxes, And Dillon County Will Make Available Certain Credits Against Fee Payments In Reimbursement Of Investment In Related Qualified Infrastructure; And Providing For Related Matters.

8.​ Executive Session – Economic Development – Update On Projects–Results of Executive Session

9. ​Adjournment

