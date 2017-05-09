County Council Recognizes Neighbors Helping Neighbors Ministry

By Betsy Finklea
The Dillon County Council recognized the Neighbors Helping Neighbors ministry at their April meeting.
Councilman Stevie Grice said that the group provided a great service to the sick and disabled and were doing a tremendous job for the community. He thanked them for their service. Tom Rowland of Neighbors Helping Neighbors said that their group serves Dillon County only and that they do what they can.

County Council Chairman Archie Scott and Vice-Chairman Stevie Grice present a plaque to Tom Rowland and others of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

