Cooks For Christ Honored By County Council

By Betsy Finklea

Cooks For Christ was recognized by the Dillon County Council at their April meeting.

The presentation was made by Dillon County Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., and Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott to Henry Brunson, head and founder of Cooks For Christ.

Finklea spoke of all that Brunson did for the community over the years including being a Boy Scout master, a former member of the Latta Rescue Squad, a current active Latta firefighter, and through Cooks For Christ. He said that Brunson had helped numerous people. Brunson said that he started Cooks For Christ in 1984. He said at their highest they have had a fundraiser where 9,200 plates were served, but that they have no fundraisers where there are not a least 4,500 plates sold.

Cooks For Christ has 219 volunteers, but on the 9,200 plate fundraiser over 400 volunteers signed up to help.

He said it was a God-given thing, and they gave God all the credit for the way that they have come along.

He said it was a privilege to be able to accept this on behalf of Cooks For Christ.