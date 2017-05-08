Red Cross Volunteers Assisting Latta Fire Victims

Charleston, S.C., MAY 8, 2017 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted a Dillon County family, consisting of 3 adults, and 2 children when their mobile home, located on Woodstock Way in Latta, sustained damage earlier today. Latta Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping the residents by providing services to meet their immediate needs, including comfort kits, personal hygiene items, financial assistance for temporary lodging, and referrals to partner agencies to assist with their long-term recovery.

The American Red Cross, on average, responds to a home fire every four hours in South Carolina. Because of volunteers and financial assistance from the community, the Red Cross was able to help more than 7,100 individuals affected by disasters, the majority of those being home fires, in S.C. last year.

To help neighbors affected by disasters become a Red Cross volunteer or make a financial contribution to Red Cross by calling 864-271-8222 or visiting www.redcross.org/SC.

