Dillon Mayor Proclaims ‘Be Kind To Animals’ Week

The week of May 6-13, 2017, has been proclaimed “Be Kind to Animals Week” throughout the City of Dillon by Mayor Todd Davis. Sponsored by the American Humane Association and locally by the Humane Society of Dillon County, this is a week in which all citizens are encouraged to celebrate the importance of kindness and compassion towards animals.

Recently, Dillon County has been in the news as an area of increased violence. Although this is a world-wide problem, all citizens are encouraged to work toward improving our situation.

Numerous studies have shown that violence toward animals leads to violence directed at people, and children who witness violence very often grow up to become violent themselves. To break this cycle, kindness and compassion must be taught through conversations, lessons, and most importantly, through good examples taught by adults close to the children. The week set aside by Congress as “Be Kind to Animals Week” stresses that we have all been endowed with a moral obligation to protect animals from undue suffering. More ideas for increasing kindness and compassion toward animals in Dillon County can be obtained at the American Humane Association’s Kindness100.org website.

During the last year, citizens of our area have become more diligent in reporting examples of undue cruelty. Quick action on their part and on the part of law enforcement has saved many lives. Here are the numbers to call if one sees cruelty or hardship. In the City of Dillon call 843 774-0183. The Dillon County Animal Shelter’s number is 843 841-8884; Animal Control is 843-845-1986. Citizens can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or call 843-841-3707, which is the non-emergency 911 number.

Members of the Humane Society of Dillon County work very hard to improve the lives of the homeless animals of Dillon County. While encouraging adoptions from the Dillon County Animal Shelter and working with fosters and rescues helps the situation, everyone realizes that the root of the problem is over-population, which can only be improved with a strong spay/neuter program. Begun in 2012, the organization received the 501(c)3 designation the next year, and they have funded many procedures. Members work diligently to fund this spay/neuter program which provides vouchers for free spay/neuter for pets belonging to recipients of government assistance. All procedures are done at the Dillon Animal Hospital. Applications for vouchers are available at the Dillon County Animal Shelter on the Old Latta Highway across from the Detention Center.

Members of the Humane Society will have a drawing for a 50” screen television donated by Mayor Todd Davis. The drawing for the television will be held on May 13 and will culminate the “Be Kind to Animals” celebration in the City of Dillon.

Tickets are available from the Mayor at his office on MacArthur Avenue or you can call 843-487-7592. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Dillon County at 4160 Glasdrum Drive, Little Rock, SC 29567 or to PayPal at humanesocietyofdilloncounty@gmail.com.