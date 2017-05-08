County Council Honors D.J. Williams

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Council honored D.J. Williams, a fire engineer, on his retirement.

The presentation of a plaque and gift was made by Dillon County Administrator Rodney Berry and Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott. Several other firefighters from various departments were present for the occasion.

Berry said they were proud and appreciative to Williams for his 37 years of loyal and faithful service as a volunteer and fire engineer.

The presentation took place at the Dillon County Council’s April meeting.