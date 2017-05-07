Walter William Tourtellotte, 60, died Monday, May 1, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, NC.

Born in Juneau, Alaska, January 19, 1957, he was the son of the late Walter William Tourtellotte, Sr. and Nancy Dale Nye Tourtellotte. He was a graduate of Pembroke State University, and received a Bachelor Degree in History.

Survivors include his sisters, Faith (Larry) Jackson of Latta, and Nancy Sealey of Lumberton, NC; half-brother, Bruce (Michelle) Fletcher of Asheboro, NC.

Walter was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Bonson Tourtellotte.

