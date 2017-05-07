Tigers Win Battle Of Unbeatens In Dixie Youth Ball

By Lonnie Turner

The ACE Hardware Tigers won the battle of the unbeaten last night with a hard fought 6-inning 7-6 win over the KJ’s Market Blue Jays. The two teams battled for nearly two hours before the Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Back to back to back singles by Jackson Outlar, Weston Byrd and Ca’naurey Reid set the stage for winning pitcher Dakota Barfield to get the game winning rbi by getting hit by a pitched ball. The Tigers tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the 4th, scoring three runs on hits by Outlar, Holden Cooper and Weston Byrd. Outlar’s and Byrd’s three hit performances led all hitters in the game at the plate and Cooper added 2 hits for the winners. Avery Sherman and Trevin Horne had a pair of hits for the Blue Jays. The Tigers belted out ten hits in the contest and The Jays had six hits. Semaj Davis added an RBI single for the Tigers and Michael Love joined Jaden Williamson with a hit for the Blue Jays.

The second game on Tuesday was a time-shortened 7- 3 win by the the Burger King Braves over the McLeod Marlins. The game lasted only 80 minutes and only went three innings. Leading the Braves at the plate was lead-off hitter Dan Graves with two singles. Seth Minshew doubled and scored and with one hit apiece were Amari Thompson, D.J. Crawford, Austin Beaseley, C’J’ Bailey and David Martin. Minshew and E’Jan Green combined to throw a no-hitter with Green winning the game in relief!

In the Majors, the Dillon Internal Medicine Hurricanes and Dillon Dental Giants are atop the League with three wins apiece. Only one game will be played in the Majors in Dillon on Friday when the Yankees meet the Giants. The Hurricanes, 2-2, will travel to take on the Lake View Wild Gators on Friday.

Thursday night ‘s action will feature the Minor League teams again with KJ’s locking horns with Burger King at 6 and McLeod taking on ACE Hardware immediately following.

Games in a nutshell over the past two weeks:

Minor League

ACE Hardware 10, Burger King 0

Dakota Barfield and Landon King joined forces to throw a 10-0 one-hit shutout at the Burger King Braves on Thursday, April 27. Both pitchers threw two innings apiece, with the only hit being a lead-off single by Dan Graves in the first inning.

With one hit apiece, Jackson Outlar, Weston Byrd, Ca’Naurey Reid and Dakota Barfield set the pace for the winners.

The Hurricanes shut out the Yankees on Monday, May 1, 8-0. Nate Ford had a bases clearing double in first inning to give the ‘Canes all the runs they would need for the win. Bryce Patterson got the pitching win a collected two hit in two official trips to the plate. Other Canes with hits were Brody Cook, Brendon Miles, Jacob English and Aero Nezeyimana. Hitting safely for the Yanks were Troy Jones and Mason Dakota Miller.

The Giants beat Lake View in the second game, 8-1. Collin Minshew and Cade Williams didn’t allow a hit in the 4-inning contest. Minshew and Jamison Hargrove had two hits apiece for the Giants and Williams had an RBI single.

The Giants shut out the Hurricanes, 4-0, in last Friday’s single game , scoring all their runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Ethan Lee’s two-run double led the way for the Giants in their final at bat and collecting singles in the inning were Luke KIng, and Collin Minshew. Brody Cook, Brendon Miles, Tee Davis and Aero Nezeyimana hit safely for the Hurricanes!