May Is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the No. 1 cause of preventable disability and the fifth leading killer in the nation. Eighty percent of strokes are preventable, yet it is expected that nearly 795,000 people in the United States will have a stroke this year. On average, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds.

“It is important to recognize the warning signs of stroke and dial 9-1-1 immediately,” said Dr. Mathew Thomas of the McLeod Dillon Emergency Department. “Warning signs include sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm or leg – especially on one side of the body. It’s important to also look for signs of sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding as well as trouble seeing in one or both eyes. Someone having a stroke may suddenly have trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination. A sudden severe headache with no known cause is also a warning sign.”

When it comes to stroke, time lost is brain lost. “The longer it takes a stroke patient to receive care, the greater the chances of permanent disability or even death,” said Dr. Thomas.

To provide its patients with the best chance of returning to a pre-stroke state of health, McLeod Dillon is a partner in the REACH Stroke Network.

As a partner in the REACH Stroke Network, specialized stroke consultations are delivered to the McLeod Dillon physicians and nurses caring for stroke patients. This system allows the physicians at McLeod Dillon to diagnose and treat stroke patients with the latest therapies quickly and without delays.

“A myriad of manageable risk factors can lead to stroke, including: high blood pressure, weight control, alcohol consumption, smoking, and diabetes,” said Dr. Thomas. “Living a healthy lifestyle is key in the prevention of strokes.”

This American Stroke Month, become a Stroke Hero and ask everyone you know to join the mission to save and improve lives.

• Learn F.A.S.T. – an easy way to remember the common symptoms of a stroke:

F – Face Drooping

A – Arm Weakness

S – Speech Difficulty

T – Time to Call 911

• Build a team of F.A.S.T. Lifesavers by downloading and sharing the free F.A.S.T. mobile app with your friends, family and community.

Visit www.strokeassociation. org/strokemonth for all the information.