Marion Golf Team Gets Win

Marion’s Patrick Stroud earned medalist honors with a match-low round of 86 to lead Marion High School to a win over Latta High School, Johnsonville High School, Carvers Bay High School, and Andrews High School in golf played on Monday, May 1, at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course.

Kendall Bryant and William Byrd of Latta High School, Jay Roland and Patrick Stroud of Marion High School, and Baylor Nesmith of Andrews High School made All Region.

Kendall Bryant and William Byrd each scored an 89 to lead Latta High School. Latta scored a 366 to take second place in the 5-team tournament.

Marion finished with a team score of 365 to win the battle of the five teams with Patrick Stroud shooting an 86, Jay Roland shot an 87, Jonathan Brewer and Brandon Ingram each shot a 96, and Kyle Rogers shot 107.

The Latta High School Vikings finished in second place with a 366, only one stroke behind Marion. Kendall Bryant and William Byrd each posted an 89, Josh Mitchell shot a 91, Josh Hicks shot a 97, and Brenna Miller shot 102.

Matthew Altman shot a 90 to lead Johnsonville High School who placed third with a score of 390 followed by Austin Thompson who shot a 97, Bailey Larrimore shot a 100, Austin Eaddy shot 104, and Noah Wise shot 113.

Andrews High School’s team score was 400 and was led by Baylor Nesmith with an 87, Hunter Morris shot a 97, Christian Newton shot 104, and Tyler Thomas shot 112.

Carver’s Bay High School’s team score was 420 and was led by Cameron Feagin with a 95, Kevin Price with a 103, Tanner Andrews and Joseph Pressley each with a 111, and Danny Phillips shot a 117.