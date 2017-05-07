Letter Writer Appreciates Golf Course

To The Editor:

I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Management and Staff of the Dillon County/ Twin Lakes Country Club.

If it had not been for your country club taking the Marion High School Golf Team under your wing and letting the young men and women of our team be able to hold our home matches and a place to practice, we would most likely not have had a Golf Team.

I would like thank, David Strickland, Jerry Bethea, and Donald Hayes and the other staff members for going above and beyond in helping our team feel welcome and at home.

The Mayor of Dillon along with the City and County Councilmen and women are to be congratulated for having the ability to see that the golf course in Dillon is a great asset,

not only to Dillon but, also the neighboring counties. It will now and continue to help with economic growth along with giving the citizens of Dillon young and old alike a safe place to play and be proud of.

I can not thank you enough. The citizens are very fortunate in Dillon County to have the leadership of the Mayor and City and County Councilmen and Women who really care, not only for the citizens of Dillon but, in helping out the less fortunate counties.

Sincerely,

Barry Madera

1330 Pine Lake Rd.

Marion, S.C. 29571