Latta Golf Team Defeats Marion

The Latta High Vikings golf team defeated the Marion Swamp Foxes gold team 188 to 191 in a match held on Wednesday, April 26, at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course.

Latta High School’s Josh Mitchell earned medalist honors with a low round of 40 to lead Latta to a win over Marion in golf match.

The Latta High School Vikings were led by Josh Mitchell shot a 40, Josh Hicks shot a 44, Kendal Bryant shot a 50, William Byrd shot a 54, Brenna Miller shot a 55, and Bridges Young shot a 56.

The Marion Swamp Foxes were led by Jonathan Brewer who shot a 45, Kyle Rogers and Jay Roland each shot a 47, P. J. Stroud shot a 52, Brandon Ingram shot a 54, and Dylan Rogers shot a 54.