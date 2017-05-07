Lake View Wins District Championship

The Lake View Wild Gators captured the Class A District VII championship 17-0 over Cross in a 3-inning varsity baseball game played on Monday, May 1, at home.

Duane Nichols pitched 2 innings of one-hit ball and struck out 5 to get the win.

Cross’ Gavin was charged with the loss. He pitched 2 innings and allowed 10 hits, 17 runs of which 11 were earned, walked 10, and struck out 3.

Cross committed 5 errors while Lake View did not commit any.

Lake View got on the scoreboard with 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning and added 12 runs in the second inning to claim the victory. Lake View’s Duane Nichols was perfect at the plate with 2 hits including a double, a home run, and 4 rbi in he win. Brent Herlong connected for 2 hits including a double and 3 rbi in 3 at-bats.Justin Elliott garnered a triple and 2 rbi in his 2 at-bats while Hunter Stevens was perfect at the plate with 1 hit and 2 rbi in his 1 at-bat.

Lake View is 18-2 for the season.