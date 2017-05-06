Violet Theola Polson Norton, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Universal Health Care in King, NC.

Graveside services were held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Chesterfield, SC, August 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Josephine and Lovitt Patrick Polson.

Survivors include her children, Annie Louise Rowell, Josephine Diane Hancock and John Wayne Norton; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Norton was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Norton who passed December 28, 1988 in Dillon, SC.