Summer Term Open Regisration For NETC Is May 15th

Open registration for Northeastern Technical College’s summer term will be held Monday, May 15, at the main campus in Cheraw.

Open registration is available to any new or returning students who would like to take classes at NETC this summer term and have completed the admissions and financial aid process or ready to pay the cost associated with enrollment.

During open registration, students will meet with an academic advisor, sign up for classes and pay enrollment and tuition costs.

Identification cards and parking stickers will be assigned once the necessary fees have been paid.

Returning students can register May 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. New students should attend orientation at 8:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. and register for classes afterwards.

New or returning students who are interested in taking courses exclusively at one of NETC’s campuses in Pageland, Bennettsville or Dillon may register at those particular campuses.

A complete list of on campus and online course offerings is available on NETC’s website at www.netc.edu and visiting the home page or current students page.

The online application process is closed at this time; however, new students may obtain a printable application by clicking on Admissions from the college home page and then choosing Enrollment for New Student.

It is highly recommended that applications be submitted before May 10 to better insure enrollment by the start of summer term classes on May 22.