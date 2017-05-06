Smiling Signs To Play Softball At Florence-Darlington Tech

Auh’Kieria “Lefty” Smiling, surrounded by family, friends, and coaches, took the next step forward in her softball career by signing with Florence -Darlington Technical College on Tuesday, April 25, in Dillon.

Smiling is presently attending Dillon High where she is on the softball team participating in the regional playoffs.

She has been playing softball since she was 7 years old. While playing the sport of softball, many coaches have taken an interest in her as she has always impressed them with her skill of the sport.

Coach Burt Rogers and Brad Sawyer, two of her former coaches, influenced her the most in her early years of the sport. Not only does she excel in softball, she is a good basketball player.

The trait of never giving up was instilled in her at a very early age that she will carry with her to the next level. Smiling has always been eager to learn and fight her way through obstacles.

She will feel right at home at Florence-Darlington Technical College where she will major as a medical lab tech as this is a good opportunity for her to further her education and continue the sport she loves. No matter how difficult some things may be, she will never give up; she thrives to be the best.

She plays centerfield presently and will probably play that position at college as she has great range.

She has received many awards during her softball career such as the most improved player, MVP, highest batting average, and many others.

Smiling somehow makes time for hanging out with her friends and having fun but mostly she concentrates on the game of softball where she excels at hitting, running fast, and having great range on the defensive field.

Smiling’s Mother, Shannon; and her grandmother, Carolyn Smiling; are so very proud of Auh’Kieria. “We’re excited about her new journey in life. We wish her the best in her future achievements,” exclaimed her Mother.

Dillon’s head softball coach, Kelvin Roller, had only great complimentary remarks for his star centerfielder. “We are extremely proud of “Lefty”. She is a tremendous softball player. She has been a great addition to our softball team at Dillon. A great deal of coaches have worked with her throughout her career. Many have devoted time to her career,” stated Roller. “Lefty has a lot of speed, hits for average and range. She has a wonderful attitude. She is a great player. She will be a great asset to Florence -Darlington Technical College as she has been here with us.”

Florence-Darlington Technical College’s assistant softball coach, Adrianna Weatherford of Darlington, believes that Smiling will be a starter. “She has great range in the outfield with great speed. She also has a good bat. I have been after her for a long time. I am excited to see what she will do at the next level”, stated Weatherford.

