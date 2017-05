Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrants List

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

JAMES CURTIS ALFORD

2121 MOCKINGBIRD LOOP

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JOSEPH DUNCAN

SELLERS

2553 HWY. 917 EAST

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

JOHN RONNIE HUNT

1746 NORTONS LANDING

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE

SHAMORIIE J.

DAVIS-ROGERS

138 ASTER RD

MULLINS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

LINDA KATE COOK

3140 SINCLAIR RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAMEON DEON DORALE ROGERS

105 STEPHENS STREET

FAIRMONT, N.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR

TRESPASSING

JAKE KELLY

205 ATKINSON STREET

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

ENRIQUE CALIHUA

237 LAWEL LANE

FLORENCE, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

CHAL SMITH

3414 KENTYRE RD

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

SHEREE M. BROWN

2943 HWY. 9 EAST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

CHRISTINA E. NORRIS

2318 HWY 301 NORTH

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY

TREYVON JAMAR

SELLERS

612 SPRUCE LANE

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR

RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS

CORNELIUS M.

MCCOLLUM

700 EAST STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR

POSSESSION OF

MARIJUANA

KALEB HILL STROUD

854 TOBACCOLAND RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DEON MORRISEY

638 MARK RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR CHILD RESTRAINT VIOLATION

LECEDRIC J.

McDOUGAL

4018 SINCLAIR RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

TIFFANY LEE ANN

BARRENTINE

2335 TALL PINE RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

DARRYL KEITH HOLT

526 MARK RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANTS DUS AND FAILURE TO MAINTAIN PROOF OF INSURANCE.

MAURICE LEON

MILES

2502 HARLLEES

BRIDGE RD

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

HARASSMENT AND

TRESPASSING