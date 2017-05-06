McFee Named South Carolina Youth Shooting Foundation All-State Team Captain

For the second year in a row, a shooting sports team member from Dillon County has been named Captain of the South Carolina Youth Shooting Foundation (SCYSF) All State Team. At the SCYSF Sporting Clay’s Championship held at Backwoods Quail Club, on Saturday April, 22, Tangie McFee was awarded the title of Captain of the All State Ladies Team. In 2016, Walker Brumble also from Dillon County was named as Captain of the All State SCYSF Men’s Team. The All-State Team is composed of three shooters which are chosen from all rising seniors, 11th graders, participating in the SCYSF shooting program. Each potential member had to attend at least 2 of the season’s shoots from which their scores were used in the decision of who made the team.

They also had to provide their school transcript as their academics were part of the election decision. As Captain of the All-State Team, Tangie was awarded a $500 college scholarship and a silver platter.

The SCYSF shoot at Backwoods was the final SCYSF shoot of the 2016/2017 season. The series consisted of 4 other shoots which were held from December to April. Shoots were held at Rocky Creek, Hermitage Farms, The Palmetto Shooting Complex and The Clinton House. Each event had over 500 total youth competing in 4 different divisions; Sr., Jr., Intermediate and Rookie.

At the Backwoods shoot Rich McFee, Tangie’s brother was the High Over All in the Intermediate division. He led his squad to a 2nd place finish in the Intermediate division. Other members of the Dillon County 4-H shooting sports club competed in the event in the Sr. Division. Squad members were Walker Brumble, Mason Powers, and Jacob Edwards. Both Mason and Jacob were shooting up in division to complete the three man squad. The Dillon County team won three cases of shotgun shells that were provided by The Friends of the NRA. The Dillon County 4-H shooting sports club has already been awarded a grant by Friends of the NRA this year to purchase shells and targets to practice with.

Although the SCYSF season is over for 2017, The Dillon County team has several more competitions to attend. They will be shooting skeet and trap in Orangeburg, SC, Sporting Clays at Swansea, SC and end up the season on Memorial Day weekend by shooting Skeet, Trap, and Sporting Clays at the Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield, SC. The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.