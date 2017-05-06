Latta Holding 4K Registration

Latta Elementary School is currently holding 4K registration for the 2017-2018 school year. Children who turn 4 on or before September 1, 2017 are eligible to attend 4 year old kindergarten. Registration will be held daily from 8:30 until 3:30 in the main office. The following documentation will need to be presented for each student at the time of registration:

Official Birth certificate (blue card or green form)

Social Security card

Current Immunization Record

Medicaid Card (if applicable)

2 proofs of residency that you reside within the Latta School District (electric, water or land line phone bill, Driver’s license, property tax notice) We will also register 5K students that are not currently attending LES at this same time and the same documentation needs to be presented in order to register. Your child will not be officially registered until all required documents have been received.