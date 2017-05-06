Latta Baseball And Softball Teams Defeat Silver Bluff

The Latta Vikings held off the determined Bull Dogs of Silver Bluff of Aiken, S.C., with a 3-1 victory in playoff action in varsity baseball on Wednesday, April 26, in Latta.

After 2 scoreless innings, the Bull Dogs place a run in the top of the third inning and hung on to a 1-0 lead until Latta managed to place 2 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning, The Vikings were able to muster another run in the bottom of the fifth inning for the final run of the game.

In the low-scoring game, each team managed only 6 hits while Silver Bluff committed 2 errors, and Latta was guilty of 1.

Latta’s Noah Henderson garnered the win. He pitched the entire 7-inning game and allowed 1 run, 6 hits, struck out 5, and walked 1.

Silver Bluff’s T. Craig was saddled with the loss. He pitched 6 innings and allowed 3 runs, 6 hits, struck out 3, and walked 1.

X. Johnson picked up the only rbi for the Bull Dogs. T. Green and T. Craig each connected for 2 singles in 3 at-bats while A. Frazier and K. Hood each singled in 3 at-bats.

Deonte Stanley was perfect at the plate for the Vikings with 2 singles in 2 at-bats while Dylan Brewer also garnered 2 single sin 3 at-bats. Jason Norton and Cledus Williams each singled in 3 at-bats.

The game presented many good defensive plays such as the Bull Dogs’ Z. Drayton was caught in a run-down between second and third to thwart any scoring.

There was also some great pitching in this game with both pitchers as evidenced in the bottom of the first inning when Latta was retired in 1-2-3 order, and Silver Bluff was retired in the same fashion in the top of the fourth inning.

As in any game some runners were stranded on bases.

The Latta Vikings will now face Calhoun County in this double-elimination playoff series.

The Latta Vikings handed Silver Bluff of Aiken, S.C., a 14-2 loss on Friday, April 28, in 5 innings in Latta in the second round of the Class 2A varsity softball district playoff action.

The Vikings’ Arica Gandy who pitched 4 innings and allowed no runs, struck out 2, and walked no one was credited with the win while Hannah Jackson pitched 1 inning and allowed 3 hits and 2 earned runs.

Keely Bowman was tagged with the loss. She pitched 4 innings and allowed 15 hits, 14 runs of which 5 were earned, and walked 1. Latta placed the first two runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on 5 in the second inning, 3 in the third, and 4 in the fourth.

Silver Bluff managed to place 2 runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Latta’s Madison Owens connected for 2 doubles, a single, and 5 rbi in her 4 at-bats while Macy Hyatt garnered 2 singles, a double, and 4 rbi in her 4 at-bats. Kyra Grant picked up 2 singles, a double, and 2 rbi. Camryn Sawyer managed 2 singles in 3 at-bats while Kaleigh Caulder picked up a double in 4 at-bats. Kirstin Woodle and Arica Gandy were 1-for-1 at the plate with a single. B. Wiggins was also perfect at the plate with a double in her 1 at-bat. Hannah Jackson picked up 2 rbi for Latta in the game.

Madison Owens picked up 2 stolen bases, while Kaleigh Caulder and Kirstin Woodle each stole a base in the game for the Latta Vikings.

Morgan Miles, Iyceiss Drayton, and Jamea Monroe each picked up a hit in their 2 at-bats while S. Dawes picked up a rbi for Silver Bluff.

Silver Bluff was guilty of 6 errors while Latta committed 1.