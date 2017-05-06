The Dillon Lady Wildcats captured a 16-0 victory in 3 innings over Manning in varsity softball 3A District VIII playoff action in Dillon on Thursday, April 27.
Dillon picked up 1 run in the bottom of the first inning and was able to capitalize on 11 runs in the second inning. The Lady ‘Cats also added 4 runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game.
Dillon pounded 14 hits in the game while holding Manning to no hits.
Manning committed 3 errors, and Dillon committed none.
The Lady Wildcats’ Ashley Phillips connected for 3 hits in 3 at-bats including a double, triple, and 4 rbi.
Taylor Blackmon was also perfect at the plated with 3 hits and 4 rbi in 3 at-bats for the Lady Cats while Brittany Miller garnered 2 doubles and 3 rbi in 3 at-bats
Dillon is 17-4 for the season.
Dillon traveled on Saturday for a playoff game..
Lady Wildcats Get 16-0 Victory Over Manning
by•
The Dillon Lady Wildcats captured a 16-0 victory in 3 innings over Manning in varsity softball 3A District VIII playoff action in Dillon on Thursday, April 27.