Ken Wayne Townsend, 30, died Monday, April 24, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon, SC, July 2, 1986, he was the son of Lori Townsend Cook and the late Kenny Earl King.

Survivors include his wife, Megan Denise Townsend of Hamer; mother, Lori Townsend of Dillon; half sister, Loretta Lynn Harris; uncles, Mark, William, and Michael Townsend; aunts, Brenda Nobles and Carolyn Brown.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Joseph Townsend; and grandmother, Mayola Townsend.