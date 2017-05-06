To be perfectly honest, the idea for this commentary came from comments made by both Golden State Warriors’ star, Draymond Green, and sports analyst and commentator, Stephen A. Smith, in regard to Warriors’ superstar, Stephen Curry. The comments centered on why certain players and people were jealous of Stephen Curry. Apart from his popularity, exceptional basketball skills, and accomplishments on the court, the issue of his fair or light skinned complexion was said to be a definite factor.

When that aspect of their comments was shared, a thought suddenly came to mind. The thought was about both the historical and immediate affect that complexion had and is presently having in the Black culture and experience. Thus, the premise for this column today was formed.

Is complexion still an issue among African-Americans as Marcus Garvey and a few other renowned historical black figures observed and detested in their era? The issue of complexion among African -Americans has been around a long time, even going all the way back to the heyday of slavery. Even before Willie Lynch, the evil and infamous slave owner, came from Jamaica in the 1700’s and taught the slave owners in the South how to use differences like complexion and other areas of diversities to divide and control their slaves, the complexion or skin variations was a factor and bone of contention among Blacks that the plantation owners used to their advantage.

Perhaps because there was an ever increasing number of slaves who were of mixed race and fair complexion due to the White slave owners copulating and exploiting many of the more attractive female slaves. These slaves of mixed race were often afforded much better treatment than those who were of pure African descent and darker in complexion. Thus, the complexion conflict and issue among blacks was birthed, promoted, and continues to exist until this day.

Although most African- Americans have no historical knowledge of how it got started, far too many are unwittingly lured into perpetuating this complexion bias and foolishness that was birthed by racism during slavery.

Even in my family and sibling chain of various complexions and shades, some of my aunts on my father’s side, especially one in particular, showed favoritism toward the fairer complexioned ones of my siblings and cousins.

When I attended school from first through twelfth grade, this absurd practice of showing favoritism to fair complexioned or light skinned students was still being observed and promoted by a few of the teachers who were misguided and should have known better.

One in particular was a teacher who was very dark skinned in complexion herself, but was well known for being biased and showing favoritism towards the light complexioned students.

I well remember two incidents that I was involved. The first one involved me and a friend of mine who took a particular course from this teacher when we were tenth graders. We both showed no interest for the course that she was teaching and often found ourselves skipping her class and hanging out together.

The irony was that I did show up to her class more frequently than my friend and at the end of the year, although I knew I was flunking, I put forth a last minute and desperate effort to impress her in hopes that she would show me grace and mercy. To my utter disgust and disgrace, I flunked the class. If my misery in regard to this incident was not bad enough, I was certainly exasperated when my friend, who just happened to be fair complexioned and light skinned, was given just enough grace by this biased teacher to pass the course with a “D”.

The final incident that I was involved in that showed favoritism due to complexion happened when I was in the eleventh grade and that same teacher, who was the villainess in the last incident, was again behind the bias and favoritism. The English department at school was putting on a play about the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

By this time in my life, I was seriously into my love of writing poetry, skits, and other literary things. I had recited Anthony’s oration before the English class to the applause of many, the teacher included. I was picked to be in the play and felt that I would certainly get one of the leading roles. I knew that I was too dark complexioned to play Jesus Christ because of the misconceptions and perceptions we had fixed our minds on about Michelangelo’s Renaissance depiction of Him. However, I knew that I would have made an outstanding Pontius Pilate or Caiaphas the High Priest. Regrettably, the teacher did it again! All of the major speaking parts were given to students who were light skinned.

Is complexion still an issue among African-Americans? The answer to that question is an unequivocal yes! Even a popular magazine was guilty of being color struck and bias showcasing mostly light-skinned models for many years. It was only a few years ago that they began to feature a few dark skinned female and male models in its fashion fair. It is well known and an act of ethnic betrayal that one of the most prominent African -American sororities have historically demonstrated favoritism in selecting young ladies on college campuses who were fairer in complexion than their darker skinned counterparts. Though I dare not divulge the name of the sorority or the lady who shared the truth with me about the complexion bias of this particular sorority, this information is accurate and common place.

The final story that I will present to you about the complexion issue involved a family who lived in the Newtown community when I was growing up. The mother of the clan of eight children gave strict instructions to each of them, that consisted of five girls and three boys that they were not to marry or bring home any extremely dark complexioned companion. Each, without exception, complied with her demand. Hopefully, one day we will overcome this “inner ethnic bigotry” that pits us against one another because of complexion.

At the end of the day, we are all African-Americans with diverse shades of blackness.

Let us put to rest this foolish squabbling about complexion that was devised by the slave masters to divide and control us and begin to focus on more important matters.