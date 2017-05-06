Dillon Woman Wins $125,000 In Lottery

COLUMBIA (April 27, 2017) – A Dillon woman cried tears of joy when she scratched off a $125,000 lottery win this week.

“I’ve cried so much lately,” she said.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, said her family was recovering from recent tragic events, and the lottery win came right on time.

“I’m happy,” she said wiping away one last tear before receiving her prize money. “I’m so happy.”

Alco #26 in Latta sold the winning ticket. Now that the prize is paid, the store receives a $1,250 commission.

Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Double Diamond Extra Play game, at odds of 1 in 595,200.