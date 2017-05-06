The Dillon Lady Wildcats traveled to Bluffton on Saturday, April 29, and returned home with a 6-2 win to advance to the Lower State Playoff on Wednesday, May 3, in a game to be hosted by Dillon.
Dillon scored 2 runs in the top of the sixth and 1 in the top of the seventh for the 3A district playoff victory.
DIllon Lady Wildcats Advance To Lower State Playoff
