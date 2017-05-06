DEATH

NOTICES:

Dannie Lee Simmons, 68, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon. Cooper Funeral Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Jeffery Antwaun Pompey, Jr. will be on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Manning Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. Pompey Jr. died on Friday, April 21, 2017 in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 810 E. Jackson St., Dillon.

*

Dennis C. Dunson passed away on Monday April, 24, 2017 at McLeod Hospice House, Florence, SC.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Faithful Few Apostolic Church in Hamer with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at 2548 Carver Hall Road, Hamer.

This is another service by the professionals at House of Thomas Funeral Home, Dillon.