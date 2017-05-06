Mr. Cecil Wadsworth Webster “Chip,” age 58, formerly of Rowland, NC passed away at his home in Dillon,, SC on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Chip was born May 7, 1958 to Wilbur Eugene and Dorothy Jackson Webster of Rowland, NC.

Chip was a certified EMT with the Robeson County Ambulance Services and later studied Criminal Justice at Southeastern Community College. He later worked with NC Department of Corrections and the Dillon County Department of Corrections.

Chip was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Wilbur Eugene Webster Jr. He is survived by his sister Jean Webster Hammond (Dick) of Muskegon, MI, a niece, Lynn Webster Butler (Kenneth) of Buford, GA, two nephews, Trey Webster (Cheryl) of Winder, GA, and Keith Hammond of Muskegon, MI, several cousins and many friends.

Cremation has taken place per his wishes and due to medical conditions with his sister, graveside service will be held in the near future.

If you wish to make a memorial contribution please make them in his memory to: Main Street United Methodist Church 401 East Main Street P.O Box 229 Dillon, SC 29536.

Boles Funeral Home of Rowland will be serving the family.