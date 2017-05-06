Carmichael Pitches One Hitter For Latta

McLeod Carmichael pitched 6 innings and tossed a 1-hitter to lead the Latta Vikings varsity baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Calhoun County on Thursday, April 27, in Latta in the Class 2A District VIII playoff game. While en route to the victory, Carmichael struck out 5 and walked no one. Hunter Sawyer pitched 1 inning in relief for Latta.

J. Kitchings was tagged with the loss for Calhoun County.

Calhoun County committed 3 errors in the game while Latta did not commit any.

Latta jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and did not need any more scoring to seal the victory. However, Latta added 2 runs in the bottom of the second, 2 in the bottom of the third, and another run in the bottom of the sixth.

Latta managed 13 hits in the game while holding Calhoun County to only a single in 3 at-bats by N. Bearden.

Latta’s Cledus Williams was perfect at the plate with 2 doubles and 5 rbi in 2 at-bats while McLeod Carmichael garnered a double, a single, and 1 rbi in 3 at-bats. Deonte Stanley connected for a single in 2 at-bats while Jason Norton had 2 singles in 3 at-bats. Daniel Khalil and Brady Hatchell each picked up a single in his 1 at-bat. Daniel Brewer had a single and a double in his 3 at-bats for the Vikings.

Kody Anderson singled in his 3 at-bats. John Malcolm George picked up a rbi in the game.