Capitol Report: Unclaimed Cash

By Representative Jackie Hayes

April 27, 2017

I have possible good news for some residents and businesses in District 55. The state Treasurer’s Office reports it is holding $550 million in “unclaimed cash” that it hopes to return to rightful owners. In fact, the Treasurer’s Office returned more than $23 million to state residents and businesses last fiscal year.

The unclaimed funds, also known as unclaimed property, includes items such as uncashed paychecks or other checks, forgotten utility deposits, uncashed dividends checks, dormant bank accounts or even shares of stock. When there has been no activity in an account for a period of time, usually five years, the funds are sent to the Treasurer’s Office, where they are kept in the owner’s name.

The funds will be kept until the owner is located, or until the owner or rightful heirs step forward to claim the funds. Often, the owner has moved or died.

To find out if you have any unclaimed funds, visit the website at treasurer.sc.gov and click on “Unclaimed Property.” Enter your name in the search field, and the website will indicate if there are any records in your name. If your name is listed, print a claim form, with instructions for filing a claim. In some cases, the claim can be processed within a few weeks. You can also email the office at unclaimed@sto.sc.gov.

The House has acted on many bills lately, in an attempt to complete legislative work before the official end of the session on May 11. It looks like the Legislature will succeed in meeting at least three top priorities this year: approving a plan to repair the states roads and bridges; bolstering the state retirement system and passing a solid budget plan.

We were beginning to wonder if the Senate would ever act on the House roads plan (H 3516), which passed the House in March. Frustrated by the slow pace of the Senate, the House added its roads bill to the budget bill (H 3720) on April 26 — an unusual move to force the Senate to act on a plan.

But we were pleased to find out that late at night on April 26, the Senate agreed to a compromise roads plan. Both plans would raise funds by increasing the fuel tax. While the Governor has indicated he opposes raising the fuel tax, it remains to be seen if there are enough votes to override a veto.

Meanwhile, a bill (H 3726) to stabilize the state’s retirement system was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster. The new law will increase funding for the system, change its governing structure, make reforms to ensure it runs more efficiently and help ensure that pension funds are invested more wisely. The system has accumulated a debt of more than $20 billion, and we feared it would not be able to pay benefits to future retirees. Under the new law, which takes effect in July, public employees and employers will be paying more into the system. The retirement system provides benefits to teachers and state and local government workers when they retire.

After hours of debate, the House amended, approved and sent the Senate a bill (H 3790) that is expected to give individuals with autism greater access to services and treatment. An amendment adopted on the House floor would mandate health insurance coverage for individuals with autism. It would fill in the gaps left by current law, known as Ryan’s Law. Current law requires the state health plan and certain plans to offer coverage to autistic children, but the mandate does not apply to individual health insurance policies or small group policies offered by small businesses. Those two markets would be covered in the bill. Moreover, the bill does not include age limits or caps on the amount covered, as current law does. Another amendment would broaden the definition of autism spectrum disorder to include more individuals.

The House adopted Senate amendments to a bill (H 3221) aimed at providing greater accountability for school districts that are struggling financially. The measure, which is on its way to the Governor for approval, would require the state Department of Education to establish three levels of financial concern, depending on the severity of a school district’s financial problems. The agency also would establish requirements and action plans for each level of concern.

The House approved a measure (S 415), to promote uniformity among the state’s 46 probate courts. The bill would give the probate court jurisdiction over matters dealing with special needs trusts for disabled individuals and improve the process for appointing guardians for incapacitated individuals. It would allow the appointment of limited, or part-time guardians, and give the court oversight over guardians. The bill, which has been approved by the Senate, will be sent to the Governor’s Office.

The House also sent the Senate a measure (H 3566), which would authorize emergency medical service personnel, firefighters and other “first responders” to possess firearms on school premises while they are responding to a campus shooting or other emergency. The bill would authorize the Law Enforcement Training Council to develop guidelines for a one-week training program, offered by the Criminal Justice Academy to first responders.

