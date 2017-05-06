Lake View Town Council Minutes: April 2017

Lake View Town Council Meeting was held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake View Council Chambers with Mayor Boston Page, Jr., Layton Townsend, Jr., David Johnson, Mertis Barnett, Billy Sanderson, Richard Schafer, and Sara Elvington present.

Agenda

Meeting was opened in prayer by Councilman David Johnson. Mayor Page called the meeting to order.

1. Minutes from March 16, 2017 were reviewed, councilmember Mertis Barnett made a motion to accept and Councilman David Johnson seconded the motion with all in favor to accept minutes as read.

2. Proclamation for Red Cross was read and presented to Mr. Richard Schafer for all their hard work, setting aside March as American Red Cross month.

3. Mr. Schafer also suggested getting people signed up in Lake View with the Red Cross as volunteers so we would be more prepared in case of another disaster. He would need approximately six to eight people to train. Mayor and Council thanked him for all the hard work and dedication from himself as well as the Red Cross. There is no charge for the courses, some online. The initial basic is four hours.

4. Chief Campbell wants rebound post and more cones for marking off the street, especially in the no parking areas where people are parking. Mayor and Council agree to order what he needs.

5. Mayor and Council agree to give to Pee Dee Coalition $10,000 and Dillon County Sheriff’s Department for Victim Advocacy $15,000 from the Victim Advocacy Account. This account by law can only be used for victims of crime.

6. Mayor and Council agree to go forward with the street signs, the price will be $5060.00 to replace only the ones missing, broken or rusted.

7. Ball field repairs are almost completed, cement around the concession stand, under the bleachers, and paint on the outside of concession stand. Dirt for the fields, fence is repaired, lights are finished.

8. Mayor and Council unanimously agree on a raise for the police officers.

9. Councilman Layton Townsend made a motion to get a generator for the Community Center, Councilman David Johnson seconded the motion with all voting in favor.

10. Some citizens are still having trouble with yard debris being picked up.

After much deliberation the meeting was adjourned.