Latta Schools Girl Talk Group Holds Annual Tea Party (with photo gallery)

The Latta Schools Girl Talk group held their annual Tea Party on Thursday afternoon at the Ellis Performing Arts Center. Girl Talk is a student-led group where high school girls mentor middle school girls on how to handle issues that they are facing through positive activities, lessons, and community service while equipping them to be productive positive role models. Here are some photos from the event.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY BETSY FINKLEA/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

