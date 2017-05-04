Dillon County Theatre To Hold Season Finale On May 7th

The Dillon County Theatre will conclude its 2016-2017 season with YOUNG AND YOUNG AT HEART, a celebration of local musical talent from the Dillon County cities of Dillion, Latta, and Lake View, on Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. The theatre will open at 2:00 o’clock.

Musical selections will include sacred and secular pieces both vocal and instrumental— solos, duets, and ensembles. Performing on the program are 2nd Chance; Fallon Adams; Summerlyn Anderson; Dynamic Angels– Whitney, Rejoice, and Linzy Boatwright; D2P; Ceason Faircloth; Lydia George; Logan Grice; Dorian Mathis; Pastor Jim Owens; Jacqueline Reaves; Abby Smith; and Leah Stephens.

Reservations for this program may be made by calling the Dillon County Theatre at 843-774 -8746. Please come and enjoy.