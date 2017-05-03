District Four To Hold 4K And 5K Registration On Friday, May 5th

Kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the four elementary schools in Dillon School District Four: East, South, Stewart Heights, and Lake View Elementary.

• Four and five-year-old students in the East attendance zone should be registered at East Elementary.

• Four and five-year-old students in the South attendance zone should be registered at South Elementary.

• Four and five-year-old students in the Stewart Heights attendance zone should be registered at Stewart Heights Elementary.

• Four and five-year-old students in Lake View should be registered at Lake View Elementary.

Parents/guardians that have a child that will be four-years-old on or before September 1, 2017 or five-years-old on or before September 1, 2017 are encouraged to participate in early registration.

The elementary schools will be open for registration between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Parents/guardians are requested to bring a copy of the documents listed below. Registration is considered incomplete without all documents on file.

• Child’s Birth Certificate

• S.C. Certification of Immunization (shot record)

• Social Security Card (being requested for student identification purposes)

• Department of Social Services (DSS) Case Number (if applicable)

• Medicaid Card (if applicable)

• Two (2) Documents Denoting Proof of Address

Since East, South, Stewart Heights, and Lake View Elementary serve designated attendance zones, parents should be prepared to provide proof of residence when registering.

Students who will be four on or before September 1, 2017 may be eligible for full-day 4K services which are not mandated by state law. Eligible students are those that meet the annual Federal Poverty definition or those that are Medicaid eligible. Acceptable forms of verification include the following: verification of family income, copy of current Medicaid Card, and/or DSS Case Number. Verification of family income may include pay stubs, tax returns, or W-2 forms. Verification must be on file before a child can be enrolled.

State law mandates that all five-year-old children must be enrolled in an approved public or private kindergarten unless a waiver is signed by the parents or legal guardian. Waiver forms are available upon request at the elementary schools.

Parents that have questions in regards to kindergarten registration should call the school their child is zoned to attend.

• East Elementary ​(843)774-1222​Principal: Bobbie Walters

• South Elementary ​(843)774-1210​Principal: Louise Goings

• Stewart Heights Elementary ​(843)774-1219 ​Principal: Wendy Pace

• Lake View Elementary ​(843)759-3003​Principal: Kim Walsh