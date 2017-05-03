Dillon County Relay For Life is the signature event of the American Cancer Society. The first Dillon County Relay For Life was held in October of 1995. It’s a place where the community joins together in the fight against cancer, and the hope for a cure.

Relay For Life is Saturday May 6 beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 11:00 p.m. Opening Ceremonies will begin at 11:00 a.m. Survivor Lap will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the Luminary Service will begin at 9:00 p.m.

There will be entertainment throughout the day. Teams will have food for sale. Make plans to come out and join us at Dillon Motor Speedway.

Here is a story of survival written by Stacie Watford, daughter of a cancer survivor:

Cancer: The Ultimate Rollercoaster

I think anyone who has been forced to entertain the dreadful unwelcome guest known as Cancer, would agree that it is most definitely a life-changing event. Whether you’re the patient or caregiver, so many emotions come along with this diagnosis. Some of these emotions may be familiar from previous life experiences. However, many may be foreign and you had no idea they even dwelled inside of you. Surprisingly, not all of these emotions are awful. One moment, you may feel helpless or sad and the next, you may feel overwhelmingly grateful for the life God has blessed you with thus far. Sure, there will be days filled with anxiety, fear, and panic. Yet, if you place your hope and trust in God, you will have many moments of unexplainable peace.

As the daughter of a cancer survivor, I am no stranger to the rollercoaster of emotions that are triggered by cancer. My children were only 3 years old and 4 months old when my dad was first diagnosed with this dreaded disease. All I could think was “No! If You take him now, my children will never have any memories of him.” They would never know how wonderful this loving, hard-working, practical joke playing man was. They would never hear him sing “Oh Where, Oh Where Can My Baby Be?” (to the top of his lungs…..and horribly out of tune). They would never experience his ingenuity (like making a seat for me when I was little on his lawnmower….push mower, that is). They wouldn’t remember his contagious laugh (and how he turned as red as a beet while doing it). In a nutshell, I was….devastated.

So, where do you go from there? To the Cross, that’s where. I can truly say that before this experience, I had no idea what it fully meant to lay your burden on Him. I mean, what other choice do you have at that point? Boy, did He teach me a lesson firsthand in what it was to fully trust in Him. I’ll have to admit, it was a little wild to experience full knowledge and peace that everything was going to be alright, no matter what plans He had in store for my family. Of course, this didn’t mean that I didn’t have moments of sadness and concern, but never of hopelessness or uncertainty.

My dad has battled cancer twice now and is a survivor currently in remission. On the days leading up to his routine scans and results, I’d be lying if I said that my little family didn’t pray extra hard for good results. It truly is a never-ending roller coaster ride, even during the dormant times. But, you’ll never know that God is all you need until God is all you’ve got!

That’s why we are so fortunate that in 1985, Dr. Gordon (Gordy) Klatt, a surgeon, combined his compassion for cancer patients with his love of marathons. The result? A wonderful community-based fundraising event held across the globe to raise money to improve cancer survival and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caregivers. I would encourage anyone to participate and/or contribute your time, talents, and money to the Relay for Life organization. Also, make sure you attend your local RFL event and witness God’s love in action. Come support and fellowship with the many warriors who have taken or are currently taking a ride on this rollercoaster called Cancer.

Psalm 13

How long, Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and day after day have sorrow in my heart? How long will my enemy triumph over me?

Look on me and answer, Lord my God. Give light to my eyes, or I will sleep in death, and my enemy will say, “I have overcome him,“ and my foes will rejoice when I fall. But I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation.

I will sing the Lord’s praise, for he has been good to me.