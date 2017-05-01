Vikings Shut Out Bruins

The Latta Vikings varsity baseball team brought home a 9-0 shut out over the South Florence Bruins in Florence on Friday, April 21.

Six pitchers for Latta held the 5A South Florence Bruins to only 4 hits while Latta mustered 9 hits.

Each team committed an error in the final regular game of the season.

The Latta Vikings pounded 6 runs in the top of the fourth inning and never trailed in the game. Dylan Brewer doubled and picked up a rbi, a single and 2 rbi by Cledus Williams, a single and rbi by John Malcolm George, and a single by McLeod Carmichael.

The Vikings added a run in the top of the fifth inning and 2 more runs in the top of the sixth inning.

McLeod Carmichael connected for a single, a double, and 3 rbi for the Latta Vikings.

Kody Anderson picked up 2 rbi in the win for Latta.

Graham, Moore, Purvis, and Hardee each singled in 3 at-bats for the South Florence Bruins.

Caleb Mishue picked up the win for Latta while pitching only 1 inning. He did not allow a run but allowed 1 hit and walked 1.

McLeod Carmichael started the game for Latta. He pitched 1 inning and did not allow a run but allowed 3 hits, struck out 1, and walked no one.

Hardee took the loss for the South Florence Bruins. He gave up 5 runs and 3 hits.