Torch Lighter Contest Held

Alpha Alpha Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc. sponsored the 2017 Talent-A-Rama Torchlighters’ Pageant. The pageant was held at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon.

Four young ladies, Jewel Ingram, Zi’Ria Evans, Jayla Crew, and Tone’Iya McNeil participated in the pageant. Each contestant performed a talent. Jayla Crew and Zi’Ria Evans performed praise dances. Jewel Ingram and Tone’Iya McNeil sang solos.

Jewel Ingram, a ninth grade student at Dillon High School, was crowned “Miss Alpha Alpha 2017”. Her parents are Bishop Eddie and Mrs. Ida Ingram. She was also first runner-up for Ms. Torchlighter. Jewel Ingram’s sponsor was Mrs. Magnolia T. Williams.

Other Torchlighter winners were Jayla Crew, a tenth grade student at Dillon High School. Jayla Crew was recognized as Ms. Torchlighter. Her mother is Ms. Kim Whittle, and her sponsor was Mrs. Queen McRae. Second place runner-up was Zi’Ria Evans, an eleventh grade student at Dillon High School. Her parents are Ms. Jean Cobb and Kendall Evans. She was sponsored by Mrs. Towanda Wright.

Tone’Iya McNeil placed third and she is an eleventh grade student at Lake View High School. Her mother is the late Veronica McNeil, and Mrs. Nina Bradley was her sponsor.

Each contestant was recognized for her community involvement and achievements and was awarded trophies, certificates and monetary gifts.

Torchlighter winners, Jewel Ingram and Zi’Ria Evans, represented Alpha Alpha Chapter at the March State Pageant which was held in Sumter.

At the State Pageant, Jewel Ingram was first runner-up and Zi’Ria Evans placed second.

The Torchlighters’ Talent-A-Rama is a youth program that helps teens develop their talents, recognizes academic achievements, and encourages community involvement.

Mrs. Queen McRae and Mrs. Magnolia T. Williams served as chairpersons of the local pageant, and Mrs. Nina Bradley chaired the state pageant.