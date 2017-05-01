Lake View Baseball Gets Two Wins

Lake View’s Deonte Roberts pitched a 2-hitter shutout to claim a 10-0 victory in the 10-run rule, 5-inning varsity baseball game played in Lake View on Monday, April 17.

This victory is Coach Kip Herlong’s 490th.

As one enters the baseball field in Lake View one views the “Championship Wall” with the years of baseball state championships that Lake View has enjoyed beginning in 1938. The winning tradition continues to the present day with championships in 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2006. It appears as though Lake View is poised for another run at another championship this year. Lake View jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and continued to build on the lead scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the second inning, 3 runs in the bottom of the third inning, 1 run in the bottom of the fourth, and 3 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Wild Gators’ Deonte Roberts pitched 4 innings and allowed 2 hits and struck out 6 while C. J. Miles was suffered the loss having pitched only 1 inning. He allowed a hit and and an earned run while walking 1 and striking out 1.

Trinity-Byrnes committed 3 errors in the game while Lake View was guilty of 1 error.

Rylan Weatherford connected for 1 hit in 2 at-bats and Brycen Rogers garnered a hit in his 1 at-bat for Trinity-Byrnes.

The Wild Gators connected for 9 hits in the victory. Stone Spivey was perfect at the plate with 2 hits including a triple and 2 rbi in his 2 at-bats while Justin Elliott garnered 2 hits including a double and a rbi in his 3 at-bats. Nick Collins was also perfect at the plate connecting for a double and a rbi in his 1 at-bat. Brent Herlong picked up a hit and 2 rbi in his 2 at-bats. Lake View is 15-2 for the season. The Wild Gator hosted Green Sea Floyds on Tuesday, April 17.

Lake View Edges Out

Green Sea Floyds, 5-3

The Lake View Wild Gators scored 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Green Sea Floyds 5-3 in the final regular season varsity baseball game played in Lake View on Tuesday, April 18.

Nick Collins garnered the win for Lake View. He pitched 4 and 2/3 innings and allowed 5 hits, 2 earned runs, walked 1, and struck out 3.

Barnhill was charged with the loss for Green Sea Floyds. He pitched 6 innings and allowed 10 hits, 5 earned runs, walked 1, and struck out 6.

Lake View jumped out to an early lead scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Neither team was able to get a run across home plate again until Green Sea Floyds managed 2 runs in the top of the fifth inning to close the gap to only 1 run. Green Sea Floyds knotted the game at 3 in the top of the sixth inning. Lake View added 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning which proved to be the winning score. Each team committed an error in the game.

Brent Herlong was perfect at the plate with 3 hits and a rbi in 3 at-bats for the Wild Gators while De’Ante Bridgett connected for 2 hits including a triple and a rbi in 4 at-bats. Duane Nichols garnered 2 hits including a double in 3 at-bats while Stone Spivey connected for a double and a rbi in 3 at-bats. Lake View is 16-2 for the season.