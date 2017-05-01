Dealing With Death From Three Perspectives

In my column today, I want to consider an issue that all of us who are mortal must confront, whether we want to or not.

Death or the fact that we are all going to eventually die is perhaps the greatest thing that all the living have in common.

More certain than taxes, growing old, or any of the other things that fit in the category of certainties is death.

Regardless of how healthy one might be or how well one eats right, exercise, or get the proper amount of rest and sleep, no mortal can escape death.

In my capacity as a pastor, I have had to deal with the issue of death on a continual basis that has proven to be both bitter and sweet.

This commentary today is not intended to be a sermon, although I find it quite difficult, if not impossible, to not in some way allude to or reference something that the Bible has said about this very crucial subject. I will present the biblical perspective at the very end.

Whether we desire to do so or not, each of us will as some point in our lives have to deal with the issue of death.

The Perspective of Watching a Loved One Die

The first perspective of death that we will have to deal with one day is the dying of a close loved one or friend.

There is hardly anyone who will read this column today that has not had to deal with the grief and pain of losing someone who was close to them. Many of us had to deal with the knowledge and pain that our father, mother, spouse, child, sibling, or special friend was dying and there was absolutely nothing that could change the prognosis, except a miracle from God.

We watched them wither away, lose weight, and become a shell of the person we had grown accustomed to physically seeing and relating. I experienced this painful perspective of watching my father die from prostate cancer fifteen years ago.

He was, in my opinion, one of the most physically fit men who I had ever known in my life, even at the age of 72 when he discovered he had prostate cancer.

Almost overnight, at the discovery of the malignant disease, this robust and very macho man who prided himself in being strong, courageous, and able to rumble with the best of them, began to weaken and wither in strength and appearance until he ultimately died.

Although he passed into eternity with great dignity and hope that blessed all of us who watched him transition, it was still very painful to behold the drama of his demise.

There is a second aspect of being alive and experiencing the passing of a loved one that is even more grievous and painful than what we have already considered. It is the kind that catches you by surprise because you are not expecting it to happen.

Most of us have had the horrendous experience of losing someone we loved through sudden death that was caused by an accident, heart attack, stroke, or some other cause that took them away from us so quickly and unexpectedly. There is just no way to prepare for the sudden and unexpected death of a loved one and the grief and pain that it brings.

Regrettably, because time and chance happens to us all indiscriminately, the occasional losing of loved ones without any prior indication or warning shall continue to plague and be with us as a part of the circle and drama of life.

Confronting Death Personally

The second perspective of facing death is the most common one because it is something that we all must do.

We are the only animals in creation who know that one day and at some time in the future we are going to die.

There are some out there who belong to a category that I will term as “imminent demise” due to the fact that they have been given a prognosis by a physician that they are going to die soon because of some malignant and incurable disease or accident.

Like my father and so many others who I have known and served as pastor for many years, these dear people are having to come to terms with the reality that they are dying and except they receive a miracle from God, it is just a matter of time.

We who are not in their shoes or precarious predicament can only imagine what they are going through.

Since we have never been where they are, we must be very careful and sensitive and refrain from making statements like,

“I know or understand what you are going through” because we do not except we are numbered with the few who faced death and was granted a miracle of healing and restoration by the Almighty.

Under such circumstances, it is very appropriate and wise to let the person know that you love them, will be praying for them, and offer help to them in any way you can, that is of course within your ability and means.

Confronting death is perhaps one thing that no other earthly person can accompany you with when it is your time.

The song that says, “You’ve got to walk this lonesome highway… You’ve got to walk it by yourself… Nobody else can walk it with you… You’ve got to walk it by yourself…” is so true and applicable to our discussion.

The After-Death Perspective

“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10)

“And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27)

From the onset of my comments concerning the three perspectives of dealing with death, we have been progressing in our discussion to this point.

As a follower of Jesus Christ and one who regards the Bible as inerrant, infallible, and the supreme authority of all issues of life, it would be not only unwise, but also virtually impossible for me to discuss or deal conclusively with any issue without consulting the scriptures.

I am well aware that there will most likely be those who will read this material who are atheistic, agnostic, or of an opinion or belief that does not agree with Judeo-Christian convictions that points to Jesus Christ as the only way to eternal life (see John 14:6 and Acts 4:12).

My objective is not to argue the doctrine of the exclusivity of Christ, but to appeal to the common sense of all of my readers that there is life or eternal existence after death.

In other words, all of us have spirits and souls that are housed in our bodies and after death our bodies cease to function, these immaterial aspects of our tripartite make-up will exist somewhere because they were made to be eternal and never cease to exist.

My point is simply this: What if what I and many others are declaring about Jesus Christ is true?

What do you have to lose by being safe when you die and not eternally sorrowful and have to spend eternity separated from Him in never ending agony and misery?

This third perspective of death is by far more important and with greater eternal considerations than the previous two.

Please do not do like some I have known who deliberately choose to reject being prepared to meet their Maker with an assurance.

In their foolishness, they believed that they would cross that bridge when they got to it.

Regrettably, the only place that bridge leads to is a place called hades and an eternal state of damnation.