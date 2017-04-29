DHS Classes Of 1946-1947 Host 1940s Reunion

The Dillon High School classes of 1946 and 1947 held a reunion for those who attended Dillon High School in the 1940s and for those who were interested in these classes on Saturday, April 29th at a local restaurant. A buffet luncheon was available. There was good food, a good time, and good memories shared!



PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

