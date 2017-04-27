Celebrate Main Street Is April 29th

NEW, NEW, This year : Three bands BAD ALIBI – 11:30. JEBB MAC BAND – 3:00 pm and THE FANTASTIC SHAKERS – 7:00 pm. All performed on the Duke Energy Stage.

Come on down to Celebrate Main Street on Saturday, April 30th from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Main Street in Dillon.

The day begins with a NEW event – McLeod Dillon Fitness Challenge – a 5 K race and a 1 mile Fun Run/Pet Walk. Both of the events start and finish at the McLeod Professional Building. Registration is from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m., the 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. and the 1 mile at 8:10 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Geoffrey Keir Memorial Scholarship Fund and a scholarship will be awarded to a Dillon County High School student athlete.

Starting downtown at the train station is a bike ride sponsored by the Pearl of the Pee Dee Pedal Pushers and the Pee Wee Pee Dee Pedal Pushers. The Pearl of the Pee Dee Pedal Pushers will ride to benefit Huntington’s disease. One may choose the 5-mile family ride or the 15-mile ride. The ride/walk leaves from the town clock in Dillon at 8 a.m. Helmets are required for rides. For information about either ride, call Kathy Rowell at 245-8544.

The street festival will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a welcome and the national anthem by Barbara Causey.

An array of entertainment will follow throughout the day at the Duke Energy stage with Dance Dimensions and Elite Dance Company. Dillon’s own Dan E. Lockemy will be the master of ceremonies.

Vendors will line the streets selling various types of food, strawberries, jewelry, plants and flowers, and other merchandise. There will be various activities for children including face painting, the trackless train, inflatables, the bungee jump, and live pony rides. Cinderella and Spiderman will see children in Lockemy Courtyard at 2:00 pm. Porkchop Productions will perform “Goldilocks” at 3:00 p.m. in the Dillon County Theater

Senior citizens can enjoy bingo at the Dillon County Theatre on MacArthur Avenue at 10:00 a.m.

Amtrak will be bringing passengers from Florence to Dillon and will return to Florence in the afternoon. Riders will receive a train badge, an Amtrak hat, and be entertained by Joy the Clown with her pocket magic performance for information and tickets, call Amtrak Florence 843 667-4596.

Don’t forget the car show from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. come enjoy “Good Times, Good Friends, Good Memories”. Over 50 trophies will be awarded, and the event will benefit the Dillon County Relay for Life. For more information, please call Event Chairman James W. Bryant at 843-506-2584.

As always, Dillon County EMS and the City of Dillon Police Department will be on hand to help the public if needed.

So come on out Saturday, and enjoy the fun.