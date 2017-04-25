Dillon County Council Agenda For April 26th Meeting Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

REGULAR MEETING

APRIL 26, 2017

4:00 p.m.

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – 03/22/17, 03/31/17(called)

5. Administrator’s Report

A. Greer Trip Update

B. County Municipal Meeting

C. Designated Clean Up Day

D. Skip Road RR Crossing Closed

6. New Business

A. Mission Statement for Dillon County

B. DJ Williams Retirement

C. Recognizing Cooks For Christ

D. Recognizing Neighbors Helping Neighbors

E. Dillon High School Boys Basketball Lower State Champions

F. Lawn Mower Prices – Roads & Bridges

G. Council Access to Employees’ Salaries

H. Agreement – McLaurin Lake Circle

I. Floyd Dale Rescue & Fire Department – Ray McCormick

J. Recreation Requests

K. Knuckle Boom Truck With Clam Shell Bucket – Roads & Bridges

7. Old Business

A. Webster-Rogers Payment

8. Finance Report

9. Ordinances

A. Second Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Nos.: Portion of #80 (Parcel 92) 68.62 acres, Portion of 80 (Parcel 17) 49.69 Acres, Portion of 68 (Parcel30) 39.88 Previous Property Owner(s): E. Cullen Bryant and Joseph Coward, Current Property Owner South Carolina State Ports Authority, Tax Map No. 080-00-00-112. Location Is Along West Side Of CSX RR From W. Countryside Road To W. Fairfield Road, Dillon, SC 29536 Change From Rural (RU) to General Commercial (GC) In Order To Operate The Inland Port.

B. Second Reading – To Amend Ordinance #12-07 Providing For The Closing Or Demolition Of Dwellings Unfit For Human Habitation

C. Second Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing Pursuant To Title 12, Chapter 44 Of The Code Of Laws Of South Carolina 1976, As Amended The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee-In-Lieu Of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreement, By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina, And A Company Known To The County As Project Freedom, As Sponsor, And One Or More Sponsor Affiliates To Provide For A Fee-In-Lieu Of Ad Valorem Taxes Incentive And Certain Special Source Revenue Credits; And Other Related Matters.

D. First Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina, And A Company Or Companies Known To The County At This Time As Project Vanilla With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

E. First Reading – An Ordinance To Amend An Ordinance Establishing A Procurement Code For Dillon County To Provide A Cap On County Contracts Not Subject To Council Approval And To Provide For A Local Vendor Preference.

F. First Reading – An Ordinance To Amend Ordinance #09-03 (An Ordinance To Provide For Animal Control And Provide For Penalties For The Violation Of The Provisions Of The Ordinance) To Add Special Requirements For Pitbulls Within The Unincorporated Areas Of Dillon County.

10. Resolutions

A. Approving Tax-Advantaged Bond Compliance Policies And Procedures For Dillon County, South Carolina, And Other Matters Related Thereto

B. Fair Housing Resolution

C. A Resolution To Establish The Policy Of Dillon County In Matters Of Economic Development So As To Establish An Economic Development Fund To Be Derived From The Proceeds Of Ten (10%) Percent Of The Total Revenue Stream From All Qualifying Fee In Lieu Of Tax (Filot) Arrangements In Joint County Industrial And/Or Business Parks Established Or Expanded In The Future.

D. A Resolution Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of An Inducement Agreement And Millage Rate Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And Project Vanilla Whereby, Under Certain Conditions, Dillon County Will Execute A Fee In Lieu Of Tax And Special Source Credit Agreement With Respect To A Project In The County Whereby The Project Would Be Subject To Payment Of Certain Fees In Lieu Of Taxes, And Dillon County Will Make Available Certain Credits Against Fee Payments In Reimbursement Of Investment In Related Qualified Infrastructure; And Providing For Related Matters.

11. Appointments

A. Dillon County Public Private Economic Development Partnership Board – District Two – Jack Scott

B. Dillon County Library Board – District Four- TF Finklea – Mrs. Vicky Graham

C. Pee Dee Workforce Development Board – James Roberts

12. Council Comments

13. Adjournment