Pee Dee Coalition Holding Community Education Event

On Wednesday April 26, from 10 a.m. until noon, Pee Dee Coalition (PDC) invites community leaders and anyone interested in understanding the toll taken by sexual violence to engage with a panel of those who work on the front lines in Dillon County. “Speak Out Against Sexual Assault” is scheduled at the Dillon Wellness Center and is free to attend.

Pee Dee Coalition Dillon County coordinator and advocate Rebecca Tyson recognizes that rape and child sexual abuse are hard topics to discuss. “

“However, she says, “There are a lot of well-trained, compassionate professionals in our community who respond to victims with great care and work tirelessly to help them recover. “

Tyson also notes that cooperation among organizations like volunteer-based PDC, the Guardian Ad Litem program and Trinity Behavioral Health in conjunction with Dillon County law enforcement agencies is vital to both response and prevention of sexual violence.

“The more our community knows about the resources available when these incidents occur the more I believe they will assist in efforts to prevent future violence,” Tyson says. Presenters in addition to Rebecca Tyson include: Brian Mercer from the Guardian Ad Litem program, Phillip Trammell from Trinity Behavioral, Shipp Daniels of the 4 th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Kimberly Brumble of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Vaught from Probation and Parole and Torrance Whit from the Department of Juvenile Justice. For additional information on this event or services offered by Pee Dee Coalition contact Rebecca Tyson at 843-774-0898.