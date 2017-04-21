The Dillon Herald Collecting Stuffed Animals And Blankets For Latta Rescue Squad

The Dillon Herald is assisting the Latta Rescue Squad in collecting NEW blankets, NEW teddy bears, and other NEW stuffed animals.

The Latta Rescue Squad, which has been serving the community for 50 years, lost these items due to flooding of their building during Hurricane Matthew.

They need the public’s help to replenish these items, which are essential in helping them care for the young and old.

The stuffed animals will be used for children to keep them calm and give them comfort while they are being cared for by the Latta Rescue Squad.

The blankets will be used for elderly, limited income, and other types of patients, who have a need for them as determined by the Latta Rescue Squad.

Items donated must be NEW. We CANNOT ACCEPT used or gently used items.

Monetary donations for this drive will also be accepted. Checks can be made payable to the Latta Rescue Squad. All funds received for this drive will be used at Dillon County businesses to purchase blankets and stuffed animals.

Donations may be brought to The Dillon Herald newspaper office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon (beside Bojangle’s) no later than 12:00 noon on May 17th. Please be generous with your donations.