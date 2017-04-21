Latta Vikings Baseball Team Defeats Marion Swamp Foxes Team

The Latta Vikings’ Noah Henderson pitched a no-hitter in the 10-run rule, 5-inning varsity baseball game played in Latta on Wednesday, April 12.

Henderson struck out 7 and walked 2 in the win.

T. Reaves was tagged with the loss having pitched only 1 inning. He allowed 6 runs, 6 hits, walked 1, and struck out 1.

The Latta Vikings did not commit an error in the game while the Marion Swamp Foxes committed 4.

Latta took an early 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Marion was unable to muster any offense in the top of the first. Dylan Brewer doubled, Pierce Watson singled, Caleb Mishue singled, and Noah Moody singled to account for the scoring in the bottom of the first inning.

The second inning was scoreless for both teams. However, Latta managed to pick up 5 more runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 11-0 lead. Latta’s Brady Hatchell singled twice in his 2 at-bats while Caleb Mishue singled and picked up a rbi in his 1 at-bats. Dylan Brewer singled and doubled in his 3 at-bats while picking up 1 rbi.

McLeod Carmichael singled and picked up 2 rbi in his 2 at-bats while Pierce Watson and Noah Moody each singled and also picked up a rbi in 3 at-bats.

Russ Rogers also garnered a single in 3 at-bats for the Vikings.

Latta is 14-4 for the season and 11-1 in Region 7-2A.

Latta traveled to Johnsonville on Thursday, April 13..