Latta Lady Vikings Get Win Over Johnsonville

The Latta Lady Vikings returned home from Johnsonville on Thursday, April 13, with a 6-1 victory and second place in Region 7-2A varsity softball.

The Lady Vikings garnered 3 more hits than Johnsonville, and Arica Gandy picked up the win while striking out 2 and walking no one while holding Johnsonville to only 6 hits and 1 earned run in the complete 7-inning game.

Jada Parsons was charged with the loss for Johnsonville. She allowed 9 hits and 6 runs of which only 1 was earned. She also struck out 2 and did not walk anyone.

Latta jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

However, Johnsonville knotted the game at 1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Latta managed 3 runs in the top of the fifth and another 2 runs in the top of the seventh.

Johnsonville committed 3 errors while Latta was not guilty of any.

Madison Owens connected for 2 triples and a single and 4 rbi in 4 at-bats for the Latta Lady Vikings.

Riana Green also connected for a triple in her 3 at-bats.

Kaleigh Caulder connected for a triple and a single in her 4 at-bats while Jackson garnered a single in 2 at-bats. Arica Gandy and Macy Hyatt each singled in 3 at-bats.

Karlee Smith connected for 2 hits and a rbi in 3 at-bats for Johnsonville while Kirby Blakely garnered 2 hits including a double in 3 at-bats.

Brook Thames managed a hit in 2 at-bats while Maelyn Thompson garnered 1 hit in 3 at-bats.