Latta Baseball Coach Picks Up 500th Win With Victory Over Johnsonville

Latta’s Coach Donald Cribb picked up his 500th win on Thursday, April 13, on a road trip to Johnsonville when the Latta Vikings won 1-0 in varsity baseball.

However, Johnsonville clinched the Region 7-2A title. Both teams finished the regular season with 11-1 records. However, earlier in the season, Johnsonville defeated Latta by 6 runs. To claim the title Latta would have to have won by more than 6 runs.

The game was scoreles until the top of the fourth inning when Latta managed to get an unearned run across home plate that would be the winning score. Cledus Williams reached when Johnsonville’s third baseman, Cameron Lee, was unable to field the grounder. Deonte Stanley was the courtesy runner for Williams. Pierce Watson doubled and Stanley scored the run.

Dylan Brewer was the winning pitcher having pitched 3 and 1/3 innings. He allowed 2 hits, struck out 7, walked no one, and allowed no runs.

Johnsonville had chances to score but left runners on base on more than 1 occasion.

Johnsonville’s Lee Daniel suffered the loss. He pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 hits, l run that was not earned, walked 1, and struck out 5.

The Vikings’ Dylan Brewer connected for 2 hits including a double in his 3 at-bats while Pierce Watson connected for a double and a rbi in his 3 at-bats.

Johnsonville’s Kody Hanna connected for a double in his 3 at-bats.

Latta is 15-4 overall and 11-1 in Region 7-2A while Johnsonville is 13-2 overall and 11-1 in Region 7-2A.