Lake View Lady Gators Edge Out Hannah-Pamplico

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators edged Hannah-Pamplico 4-3 in a varsity softball game played in Lake View on Thursday, April 13.

Alex Elliott connected for not only the tying run but also the winning run in the seventh inning.

Hannah-Pamplico drew first blood in the top of the first inning scoring 2 runs. However, Lake View quickly put 2 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning to knot the game at 2. Hannah-Pamplico took the lead in the top of the third inning by adding another run. The scoring remained that way until the bottom of the seventh inning when Lake View tied the game with a run and won the game with another.

Lake View connected for 13 hits in the game while holding Hannah-Pamplico to 6.

Elliott collected 3 hits and 2 rbi in 4 at-bats while Logan Spivey was perfect with 3 hits and a rbi in 3 at-bats for Lake View. Madison Greene and Spivey Evans each garnered 2 hits in 4 at-bats.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Riley Boyle connected for a home run and 2 rbi.

Neither team committed an error in the game.

Lake View is 9-3 for the season.

Lake View will host Green Sea Floyds on Tuesday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.