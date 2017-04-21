Dillon Lady Wildcats Get Win Over Georgetown

The Dillon Lady Wildcats varsity softball team traveled to Georgetown on Wednesday, April 12, and returned home with an 8-3 victory.

Tori Grimsley pitched the 7-inning game and allowed 4 hits, 3 earned runs, walked 1, and struck out 3 to garner the win.

Venters who pitched 6 innings for Georgetown was charged with the loss. She allowed 10 hits, 8 runs of which 7 were earned, walked 6, and struck out 1.

Each team was guilty of 1 error.

Dillon got on the scoreboard with 2 runs in the top of the first inning. However, Georgetown managed a run in the bottom of the first to close the gap to 2-1.

Dillon added 2 runs in the top of the third, 3 runs in the top of the fourth, and another run in the top of the sixth. Georgetown added 2 more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ashley Phillips connected for 2 hits including a double and 3 rbi in her 4 at-bats for the Lady ‘Cats while Skyler McCoy connected for 3 hits including 2 doubles and 2 rib in her 5 at-bats. Taylor Blackmon also picked up a rbi and a double in her 4 at-bats.

Dillon is 15-3 for the season and 7-2 in Region 6-3A.

Dillon traveled to Waccamaw on Thursday, April 13.