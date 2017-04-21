Dillon Boys Fall To Waccamaw

The Dillon Wildcats varsity baseball team traveled to Pawley’s Island on Thursday, April 13, and returned home having suffered a 1-run, 7-6, loss to Waccamaw in the final regular season game.

Dillon committed 5 errors in the game to only 2 for Waccamaw.

Dillon managed 9 hits while holding Waccamaw to 5.

Dillon took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning to fall behind 2-1 after the first inning. The game remained at this score until Dillon pounded 5 runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Waccamaw added 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to Dillon 6 and Waccamaw 5. Waccamaw placed the final blow with runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the close victory.

Andrew Rowell was charged with the loss while J. Monroe picked up the win.

Dillon’s Andrew Rowell connected for 2 hits and a rbi in 3 at-bats while Jon-Mitchell Carter picked up 2 rbi on 1 hit in 4 at-bats for the ‘Cats.