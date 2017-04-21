DHS Classes Of 1946-1947 Holding 1940s Reunion

The Dillon High School classes of 1946 and 1947 are sponsoring a reunion for those who attended Dillon High School in the 1940s and for those who are interested in these classes.

This will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the B and C Steakhouse in Dillon at 11:30 a.m. A buffet luncheon will be available. Bring your memories!

If you have questions contact: Mattie Wallace Strickland, 843-774-8440; Kate Campbell Miller, 843-774-9703; Carolyn George Quick, 843-774-9370; or Sylvia Scott Griffin, 843-774-8727.